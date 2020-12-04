Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HCXLF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $13.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. Hiscox has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

