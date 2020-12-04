Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given New $25.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HOOK. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 8.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 207.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $355,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

