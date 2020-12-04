iHuman (NYSE:IH) Issues Earnings Results

iHuman (NYSE:IH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter. iHuman updated its Q4 2020
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
IH stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. iHuman has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.00.
