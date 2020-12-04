iHuman (NYSE:IH) Issues Earnings Results

iHuman (NYSE:IH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $23.11 million for the quarter. iHuman updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

IH stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. iHuman has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.00.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English World, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

