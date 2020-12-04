Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

III has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

III opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $140.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $650,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 111,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,544,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,547,000 after buying an additional 501,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

