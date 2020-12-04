Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
III has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.
III opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $140.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.31.
Information Services Group Company Profile
Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.
Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.