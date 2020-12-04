Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Inovio Biomedical Corporation, is engaged in the discovery, development, and delivery of a new generation of vaccines, called DNA vaccines, focused on cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s electroporation DNA delivery technology uses brief, controlled electrical pulses to increase cellular DNA vaccine uptake. Inovio’s clinical programs include human papillomavirus (HPV)/cervical cancer (therapeutic), avian influenza (preventative), hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) vaccines. It is advancing preclinical research for a universal seasonal/pandemic influenza vaccine. The Company’s partners and collaborators include University of Pennsylvania, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, NIAID, Merck, ChronTech, University of Southampton, and HIV Vaccines Trial Network. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. “

INO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of INO stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 342.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

