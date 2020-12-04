Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,306,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,032 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.23% of Invitation Homes worth $36,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,951,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151,107 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,864,000 after buying an additional 3,281,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,007,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,770,000 after buying an additional 2,464,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 57.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,818,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,599,000 after buying an additional 1,394,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 311.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,758,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,213,000 after buying an additional 1,330,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH opened at $29.38 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.03, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

