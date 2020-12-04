InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NVIV stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,704 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

