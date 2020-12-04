Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 2,795 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $46,546,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,526 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 916,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 539,876 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 57.0% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 992,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 360,295 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.11 and a beta of 2.13. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $186,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,450.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $437,461.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,615 shares of company stock worth $3,985,530 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ELF. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

