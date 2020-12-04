Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,500 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S Squared Technology LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $1,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 509.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 107,391 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $554,295.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $48.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

