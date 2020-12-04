Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFHTU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at $2,126,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter worth about $11,982,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter worth about $13,288,000.

OTCMKTS DFHTU opened at $11.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.62. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $11.92.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

