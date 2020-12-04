Jefferies Group LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Gores Metropoulos worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gores Metropoulos alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gores Metropoulos in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:GMHI opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42. Gores Metropoulos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $19.71.

Gores Metropoulos Company Profile

Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.