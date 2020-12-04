Jefferies Group LLC Buys 2,937 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,389 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $58.66 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

