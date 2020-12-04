Jefferies Group LLC Buys Shares of 24,500 SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,111,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 648,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,405,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,949,000 after purchasing an additional 601,950 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,309,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,913,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.50.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $288,827.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $189,061.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,176 shares of company stock worth $635,276. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

