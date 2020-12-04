Jefferies Group LLC Buys Shares of 25,000 Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of RXT opened at $18.81 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

