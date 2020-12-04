Jefferies Group LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Bowx Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowx Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bowx Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,078,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bowx Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $3,099,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bowx Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $9,263,000.

Shares of BOWXU stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Bowx Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

