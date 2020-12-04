Jefferies Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 532.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETRN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

