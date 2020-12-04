Jefferies Group LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,969 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 108.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 364.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,166 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth about $125,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $58.32 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 588.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

