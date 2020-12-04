Jefferies Group LLC Invests $524,000 in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Playa Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYA opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $733.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.09.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLYA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $454,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $31,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,331 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

