Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.89. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $64.42.

