Jefferies Group LLC Purchases New Stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 184,890 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 37.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 470,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,217,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in ONE Gas by 231.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 117,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 479,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,967,000 after buying an additional 89,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 52.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 218,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,860,000 after buying an additional 75,593 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $59,586.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,408.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

OGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.14. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $244.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

