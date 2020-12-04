Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 40,000 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (NYSE:IPOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $10,990,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter worth $8,203,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the second quarter worth $5,590,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the third quarter worth $6,220,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III in the third quarter worth $3,943,000. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industries primarily located in the United States.

