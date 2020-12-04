Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,712 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Graco in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sheahan sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $3,660,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $67,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,796.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,982 shares of company stock worth $16,106,571. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $69.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

