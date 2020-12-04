Jefferies Group LLC Sells 110,512 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 93.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,512 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth $611,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth $636,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Shares of REGI opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.