Jefferies Group LLC Sells 24,458 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,458 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $60,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 9,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $816,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,668.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,451,220 shares of company stock valued at $754,674,410. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GH. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of GH opened at $122.00 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $123.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

