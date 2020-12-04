Jefferies Group LLC Sells 44,800 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Carrier Global stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit