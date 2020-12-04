Jefferies Group LLC Sells 44,800 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.87.

Carrier Global stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

