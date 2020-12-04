Jefferies Group LLC Sells 50,800 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $1,224,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,140,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $3,301,258.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,644. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $231.01 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.