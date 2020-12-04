Jefferies Group LLC Sells 50,800 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,800 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $1,224,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 393,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,140,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $3,301,258.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,644. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $231.01 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit