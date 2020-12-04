Jefferies Group LLC Sells 6,200 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total transaction of $2,443,227.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $460.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.15, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

