Jefferies Group LLC Sells 83,130 Shares of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its position in shares of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) by 84.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,130 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DiamondPeak worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DPHC. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DiamondPeak in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of DiamondPeak during the 3rd quarter worth $1,096,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondPeak during the 3rd quarter worth $1,112,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondPeak during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondPeak during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on DiamondPeak in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director David T. Hamamoto sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $16,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of DiamondPeak stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

