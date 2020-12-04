Jefferies Group LLC Takes $363,000 Position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,045,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,908,000 after acquiring an additional 31,396 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125,934 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,382,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 28,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $12.71 on Friday. Athenex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

ATNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Athenex in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,150,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,866,220.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Manson Fok acquired 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $181,895.73. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,999,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,055,687.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,037,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,478,746. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

