Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

SOAC opened at $10.20 on Friday. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.75.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

