Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

SOAC opened at $10.20 on Friday. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.75.

About Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit