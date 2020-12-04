Jeffrey C. Royal Acquires 2,000 Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Jeffrey C. Royal purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Nicholas Financial stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $93.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.61. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $9.17.

Get Nicholas Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nicholas Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 120,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,073,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicholas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicholas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.