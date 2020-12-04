KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,835,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,818,273 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.19% of KAR Auction Services worth $40,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 197.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 76.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 214.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter valued at $145,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith purchased 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $24.13.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.