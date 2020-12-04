KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.34

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 11307 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KZMYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

