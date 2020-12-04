KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.25 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of KeyCorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.06.

NYSE:KEY opened at $15.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in KeyCorp by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in KeyCorp by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services.

