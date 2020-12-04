Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.40

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.40 and last traded at $52.93, with a volume of 4117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.84.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $717,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,262,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,170,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

