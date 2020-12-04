Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Hits New 1-Year High at $160.35

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $160.35 and last traded at $160.16, with a volume of 3276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LBRDA shares. TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a current ratio of 24.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.67 and a 200 day moving average of $137.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15,784.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,732,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 1,721,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,043,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,543,000 after buying an additional 78,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 943,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,341,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,476,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 456,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,729,000 after buying an additional 160,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

