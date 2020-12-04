Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Lowered to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research currently has $58.00 target price on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $60.75 on Monday. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of -75.00.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

