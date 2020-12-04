LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LIVN. BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.29.

LIVN stock opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.78. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $83.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 6.9% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 12.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

