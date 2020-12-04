Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LUMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumos Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

LUMO stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The company has a market cap of $133.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.43. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%. Analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 120,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.