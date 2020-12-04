LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LYB. HSBC lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $85.63 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $95.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,057 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,718. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after purchasing an additional 743,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after purchasing an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.