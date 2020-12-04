Macquarie Cuts Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target to $105.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $79.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -21.26. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $172.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

