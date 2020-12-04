Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (MTT.V) (CVE:MTT) Shares Gap Down to $0.23

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (MTT.V) (CVE:MTT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.20. Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (MTT.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 4,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00.

About Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (MTT.V) (CVE:MTT)

Magna Terra Minerals Inc explores for precious metals. It holds interests in Santa Cruz projects that cover an area of approximately 103,000 hectares in 8 independent areas located in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company also holds 100% interest in Great Northern project comprises four mineral exploration licenses that include 167 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 4,175 hectares; Viking project consisting of 3 mineral exploration licenses, which include 224 claims covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Cape Spencer project comprising three mineral licenses covering 2,365 hectares situated in New Brunswick.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (MTT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (MTT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit