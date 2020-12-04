Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MGYR opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprise one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

