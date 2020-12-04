Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
MHLD stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $184.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.69. Maiden has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.
Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.25 million for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%.
Maiden Company Profile
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.
Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.