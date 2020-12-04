Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MHLD stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $184.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.69. Maiden has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.25 million for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Maiden stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.09% of Maiden worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

