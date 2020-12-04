Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.09

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 57000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) from C$0.31 to C$0.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 million and a PE ratio of -17.00.

About Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit