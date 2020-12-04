Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.09

Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 57000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) from C$0.31 to C$0.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 million and a PE ratio of -17.00.

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

