Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.61. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $6.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 62.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Manhattan Bridge Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%.

In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, CEO Assaf Ran bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lyron L. Bentovim sold 31,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $133,606.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.12% of Manhattan Bridge Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

