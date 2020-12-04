ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Position Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 422,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,015,213 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.73% of ManpowerGroup worth $30,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Shares of MAN opened at $88.60 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.77.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

