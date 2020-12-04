Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,510,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,313 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Marathon Petroleum worth $103,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after buying an additional 3,442,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625,986 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $62.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

