MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of MarketAxess worth $90,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MKTX opened at $555.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53 and a beta of 0.46. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $542.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.51.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.30.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,521,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total transaction of $2,270,478.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,697.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,479 shares of company stock worth $29,188,386 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.