Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Marlin Business Services stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $139.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.63. Marlin Business Services has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.32. Marlin Business Services had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 62.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marlin Business Services during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marlin Business Services by 197.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

